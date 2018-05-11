MHA puts storm toll at 53; Rahul condoles

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Dust storm, hail and lightning have claimed as many as 53 lives in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday.

As per the MHA report, 39 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of May 13-14 due to lightening and thunderstorm while in Andhra Pradesh nine lives were lost.

In West Bengal seven people and in Delhi one person lost their lives.

The total number of injured were 65 — in Uttar Pradesh 53, in West Bengal one person and in Delhi eleven people,” the statement said.

Condoling the deaths, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the party workers to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

“My condolences to the families of those killed in the severe storms and lightning strikes across India, yesterday (Sunday). Many have also been injured.

“I urge Congress Party workers to provide all possible assistance to the families of those killed and injured,” he said in a tweet.

