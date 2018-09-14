MHA to set up emergency control room with ISRO help

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Thursday roped in Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for setting up a state-of-the-art Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response (ICR-ER) in the MHA.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with ISRO, the latter will render its technical expertise in setting up the proposed ICR-ER whereas the project will be executed under overall supervision of MHA.

“The ICR-ER will cater to the requirement of disaster management as well as internal security. It will address the requirement of receipt of information on near real-time basis, strategic level monitoring, situation awareness, command and control, preparedness and response in the diverse internal security situation and disaster-related emergencies,” the MHA said in a release.

“Consequently, it will increase the operational effectiveness and will be helpful in rendering timely response and assistance during emergency situations,” it added.

The control room is expected to be operational in one-and-a-half years.

