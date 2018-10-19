Mhow witnesses stone pelting during Sai Palki procession, 30 arrested

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 22 (IANS) Members of two communities resorted to stone-pelting after an argument during a ‘Sai Palki’ procession here, police said on Monday.

Three people received minor injuries in the incident that took place Sunday night.

The police have arrested 30 people involved in the incident.

Indore’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra told IANS: “The Sai procession was being taken out Sunday night through the Mhow police station area, when members of two different communities got into an argument. The police acted swiftly, and arrested 30 people, bringing the situation under control.”

–IANS

