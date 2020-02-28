MI Jr cricket: Balla bowls Rizvi to victory

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Rizvi Springfield High School (Bandra) bowler Nishit Balla came up with a remarkable performance to set up a comprehensive 10-wicket win for his team against Dhirubhai Ambani International School in the Mumbai Indians Junior Cricket Tournament here on Saturday.

Balla bagged a seven-wicket haul to skittle out the opponents for just 39 in 11.2 overs in the U-14 boys’ contest at the Azad Maidan.

Besides picking up wickets in a heap, Balla kept things tight by giving away just eight runs in his five overs. Dhirubhai batsmen could never recover from Balla’s regular jolts.

Rizvi chased down the target in just four overs with Awais Khan striking an unbeaten 24 and his opening partner Siddhant Rai remaining unbeaten on 10.

In a U-16 boys’ match at Azad Maidan, Aarush Patankar’ all-round show led IES New English School, Bandra, to a five-wicket win over Don Bosco High School, Matunga.

Patankar first chipped in with two wickets with the ball to help bowl out Bosco for 160 in 38.1 overs. He later struck a defiant 46 off 75 balls to help his school chase down the target in 36.2 overs after losing half of the side.

