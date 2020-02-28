MI Jr cricket: IES New English storm into boys’ U-16 final

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) IES New English School, Bandra, stormed into the boys’ U-16 final of the Mumbai Indians Junior Cricket Tournament with a convincing win in the semifinal. Manan Bhatt’s all-round performance helped IES New English defeat IES Navi Mumbai High School, Vashi, by 60 runs at the Azad Maidan here on Tuesday.

Bhatt first scored a composed 65 off 59 balls to enable his team post a total of 154 before getting all-out in 34.1 overs. Arjun Bagaitkar also contributed with a steady 22 to help Bhatt’s cause from the other end.

The target wasn’t a difficult one for their counterparts from Navi Mumbai but Bhatt made it beyond their reach by bagging a four-wicket haul. The batsmen from Vashi wilted under pressure in a big match chase. They were eventually bowled out for a paltry 94 in 29.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Samiksha Bangal of Shardashram Vidyamandir scored an unbeaten century to lead her school to a 157-run win over St. Francis Xavier’s School and qualify for the semifinals in the girls’ U-16 category.

Samiksha smashed an unbeaten 119 off 104 balls to guide Shardashram to an imposing 193/2 in 25 overs. Disha Chandak chipped in with 41 runs. Samiksha then also took a wicket as her teammates ran through St. Francis Xavier’s batting line-up to bowl them out for just 36 in 16.5 overs.

For IES Navi Mumbai High School, it was Anuja Sawant’s five-wicket haul which helped them thrash Lokpuram Public School and step into the semifinal round. Anuja’s bowling exploits helped IES Navi Mumbai bowl out Lokpuram for 65 in 20.2 overs. Pratiksha Powar then steered IES Navi Mumbai home with an unbeaten 36.

Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali, also entered the semis with an easy eight-wicket win over Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane. Kshama Patekar was named Player of the Match for scoring 67 off 53 balls and taking two wickets.

St. Columba School, Gamdevi, completed the U-16 girls’ semifinal line-up with a nine-wicket win over Vasant Vihar High School.

–IANS

dm/arm