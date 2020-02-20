MI junior cricket meet: Gandhi blossoms for JCBN International

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Vansh Gandhi scored a swashbuckling hundred to enable JBCN International School, Borivali, register a comprehensive 140-run win over The Blossoms STE School, Marine Lines, in the Mumbai Indians Junior Cricket Tournament at the Azad Maidan here on Friday.

Gandhi played a measured knock in the beginning before teeing off fully towards the end to smash 182 runs off just 134 balls in a boys’ U-14 contest. Gandhi’s lone hand with the bat helped JBCN International put up a challenging score of 281/7 in their stipulated 40 overs. Kunal Jain was the second best scorer with 34 runs.

Chasing a big total, The Blossoms STE School batsmen could hardly blossom and could muster only 141 runs before losing all their wickets in 32 overs.

Aradhya Bhise was another centurion of the day in the same category. The Billabong High School, Thane, student scored 100 to help his school defeat St. Francis High School, Borivali, by 168 runs.

Bhise’s knock was evenly matched by Soham Diwate who scored 96 to help Billabong score 289/7 in 40 overs. St. Francis batsmen were never in the chase and managed just 121 before losing all wickets in 23.2 overs.

Prathamesh Haterar of RR Educational Trust English High School, Mulund, took a liking for the Elphinstone pitch to scalp seven wickets in a 93-run win over St. Joseph’s High School CBSE, Panvel.

RR Educational Trust made 168 thanks to a half-century by Nishant Bagayatkar (57) and Akshay Gupta’s crucial 31. In response, St. Joseph’s innings folded for 75 runs in 18.3 overs.

In a girls’ U-16 match, Kimaya Rane of Sri Ma Vidyalaya, Thane, scored an exciting century in her team’s 97-run win over St. Anne’s Convent School, Vasai. Kimaya scored 118 off 102 balls to help Sri Ma Vidyalaya score 238/8 in 23 overs at Worli Sports Club. St. Annes managed just 141 runs in response.

