MI junior cricket meet: Perpetual Succour ride Agle’s all-round show

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Aryan Agle’s breath-taking all-round performance helped Our Lady of Perpetual Succour to a convincing 226 runs win over Seven Square Academy, Mira Road in a under-16 boys match of the Mumbai Indians Junior Cricket Tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

Agle took liking for the Young Zoroastrian pitch to top score with 84 runs in just 61 balls and scalp seven wickets to decimate the rivals in a totally one-sided affair.

Batting first, Agle helped his school amass 290/1 in 39 overs with his well-structured half-century. Soham Sali gave him able stand to score 76.

Player of the Match Agle then returned with the ball to create jitters in the Seven Square batting line-up with regular strikes and made runs hard to come by with three maiden overs.

Seven Square eventually folded up for a mere 64 in 14.1 overs.In another match, Rudra Tank of Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali bagged a fifer against SVKM JV Parekh, Vile Parle to set up eight-wicket win for his team.

Besides his five-wicket haul, Tank conceded just 12 runs in eight overs which included six maidens as JV Parekh were bowled out for 69 in 29.5 overs.

Swami Vivekanand chased the low target with ease in 7.2 overs after losing just two wickets. Ishaan Roy remained unbeaten on 46 at the Times of India pitch.

Arjun Jaiswal of St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra scored a brilliant century at Parsee Cyclist pitch and picked a wicket also but it was not enough to chase 277 runs set by the boys of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Ambani school cruised to a 70-run win despite Jaiswal’s 106 runs off 99 balls.

Veer Kapur (62 not out) and Abhiraj Goel 56 scored half centuries for the winning team.

Atharva Bhagat of Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) took a five wicket-haul at BMC, Shivaji Park to star in a nine-wicket win for Shardashram Vidyamandir, Dadar in the U-14 Boys category.

Bhagat’s destructive bowling helped Shardashram to skittle out their rivals Ryan International School, Nallasopara for just 33 runs in 16.3 overs. Shardasram chased the target in just six overs losing just one wicket.

