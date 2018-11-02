Michael Buble to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Michael Buble will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 16.

His will be 2,650th star to the legendary sidewalk. The ceremony will take place in front of the W Hollywood Hotel, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

In his career, Buble has sold more than 60 million records worldwide and has won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards for his soulful jazz sound. Beginning with his first album “BaBalu,” Buble went on to record several popular albums, before reaching immense fame with his 2011 “Christmas” album.

He then came up with with his 2013 album “To Be Loved” before the release of his ninth studio album “Nobody But Me” in 2016. Now two years later, Buble is revealing his latest album “love”, produced by David Foster and longtime collaborator Jochem van der Saag.

Besides his music career, Buble has been an active philanthropist who helps raise funds and awareness for various causes.

