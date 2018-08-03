Michael Douglas warns kids of lack of success

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (IANS) Actor Michal Douglas has warned his children that they may not be as successful as him.

“We have talked all about it. They have seen good fortune but they understand it’s really about… if they have that joy of performing and want to do it, then great. It’s not easy. Second generations are rare in terms of success. Or third generations. So we wish them well.

“You are always happy to see someone young have something they’re interested in,” Douglas told i newspaper.

However, he said that him and his “Spartacus” star father Kirk have spent some time reminiscing about their respective careers and are both excited about the youngsters carrying on the Douglas name on the big screen, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I was just out in LA and I saw dad and we were kind of reminiscing, and I said, ‘Look at us, dad, between the two of us we’ve done over 160 movies in 80 years, and we got four more Douglases coming up here, so this could easily be 250 movies in 100 years!” he said.

