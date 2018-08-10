Michael J. Fox’s wife found him ‘cocky’ in first meeting

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Actors Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox have revaled details of how they first met each other and who proposed to whom.

In an interview to People, the “Family Ties” actress said she was not carried away by Fox in their first meeting.

“I found Fox very cocky. He was funny, but he was cocky,” she said.

The couple met in 1985 when Pollan auditioned and landed a role on sitcom “Family Ties”. While Pollan and Fox quickly became friends, the actress was dating actor Kevin Bacon and wasn’t immediately smitten by her costar.

Pollen departed “Family Ties” after one season, but they met again on the film “Bright Lights Big City” two years later.

Fox recalled that when he got to know that Pollan is no more in relationship with her boyfriend, he took advantage of the situation and proposed her.

He said: “I asked her for lunch, then we started dating and got married a year later.”

The two wed in 1988 and have four children.

–IANS

sim/rb