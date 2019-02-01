Michael Jackson’s family to fight child abuse accusers

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Late singer Michael Jacksons family has decided to fight child abuse accusers with its own movie.

Michael’s nephew Taj, 45, is preparing a “series of rebuttal films” to counter the “vicious and calculated lies” of Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Both Safechuck, 40, and Robson, 36, claim that they were repeatedly abused in childhood by Michael, in a new documentary “Leaving Neverland”.

But former boyband singer Taj — son of MJ’s brother Tito — is planning to call on celebrities and former child companions of the superstar, including Macauley Culkin, to defend him.

A friend of the family told thesun.co.uk: “The Jacksons are not taking this lying down and are working on a fight back video. Taj and his brothers knew Wade and James and spent time with them. They see their documentary as a complete betrayal and an elaborate plan for fame and attention.

“For so many years both those men said they loved Michael and denied all molestation”.

The Jackson estate described coverage of director Dan Reed’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary as a “public lynching” after it made a debut at the Sundance Film Festival last week.

the film contained graphic allegations of abuse by Michael against Safechuck and Robson, shocking movie critics who went along to the four-hour screening.

But Taj is insisting that MJ “died an innocent, vindicated man” and promising that his film will “conclusively destroy decades of salacious myths” about the star.

He has launched an intense defence of his uncle on a GoFundMe account, which he set up to crowdfund money for the film. The page has so far raised over 28,000 pounds and has a 590,000 pounds target.

