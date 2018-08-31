Michael Lohan, Kate Major to end their marriage

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Michael Lohan’s wife of four years Kate Major has filed for divorce.

Major, a 35-year-old journalist, has filed for divorce from Lohan, 58, claiming the relationship as “irretrievably broken”, reports theblast.com

She has requested primary custody of the couple’s two sons — five-year-old Landon, and four-year-old Logan, as well as spousal and child support.

Lohan said: “Kate and I went to a mediation attorney to work out the terms of the divorce but her lawyer pulled a fast one and went behind my back. I guess he wants publicity and to make money. Isn’t that always the case? After all, he is doing it for nothing and asking for legal fees from me.”

The couple got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in October 2014.

–IANS

sim/rb