Michael Patsalos-Fox named Cognizant board chairman

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) American global software major Cognizant has appointed Michael Patsalos-Fox as its new Board Chairman, the company said on Monday.

“The company’s Board of Directors has elected Patsalos-Fox as the new chairman,” the company said in a statement from its headquarters in New Jersey.

Patsalos-Fox, 65, succeeds John E. Klein, 77, who served as the company’s chairman for the past 15 years.

“I am pleased to accept the position of chairman as Cognizant continues to grow and build its digital leadership worldwide,” said Patsalos-Fox, who has been on the global firm’s board since 2012.

He had earlier worked as a Senior Partner at the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company for 32 years.

The company was founded in 1994 by its Indian-origin-American Vice-Chairman Francisco D’Souza, former President Lakshmi Narayanan from India and Sri Lankan techie Kumar Mahadeva.

US-based Cognizant has its software development centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Gurugram among other locations.

–IANS

bha/mr