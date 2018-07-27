Michael Rosenbaum calls Allison Mack a great actress

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Actor Michael Rosenbaum has described his “Smallville” co-star Allison Mack, who has been arrested for her involvement in sex trafficking, as a “great actress”.

Known for essaying Lex Luthor in the Superman TV series “Smallville”, Rosenbaum has broken his silence about Mack’s sex cult arrest, reports entertainment news platform toofab.com.

Asked about Mack on “Theo Von This Past” weekend podcast, Rosenbaum said: “I’ve chosen not to talk about it because it’s so shocking,” he said. “When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional. She was a great girl, a great actress.”

Mack is currently facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking, for her work with sex cult NXIVM, for which she was believed to be second-in-command behind Keith Raniere. It is believed Mack recruited, trained and even branded young women with a symbol representing her and Raniere’s initials, all in preparation for them having sex with Raniere, reports toofab.com.

Recalling Mack’s involvement with “self-help stuff”, Rosenbaum said: “I remember her mentioning something. An organisation, I didn’t really listen. I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, that’s a little culty. That’s not for me.'”

The actor was sad to hear about Mack’s condition and hinted that Raniere might have blackmailed her.

“You just don’t really know someone. I thought she would be married with kids. She was smart, and her family was into music and opera and stuff, upper class. She had her stuff together,” the “Breaking In” actor added.

