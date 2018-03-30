Michelle Heaton angry about undergoing surgeries

London, April 2 (IANS) Singer Michelle Heaton says she is angry that she had to undergo a double mastectomy reconstruction and total hysterectomy a few years ago.

The 38-year-old singer spoke about her experience as she prepared to appear on the stage of the show “The Real Full Monty”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I’m angry, I don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for me, I don’t talk about it with my family and friends as I don’t want them to feel awkward,” Heaton said.

On her breast reconstruction, she said: “There is no feeling there, I feel so disconnected with them. I was offered counselling but I just didn’t have time.”

Heaton, who shares children Faith, six, and Aaron, four, with husband and business person Hugh Hanley, had the procedures because of the cancer genes she carries. She said she is worried about how her daughter will cope if she is also a carrier.

“At some point Faith who is only six is going to have to face the decisions I did. I want her to realise I’m not ashamed of my body and she should never be ashamed of hers either,” she said.

