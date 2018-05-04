Michelle Obama could keep up in Destiny’s Child, thinks Rowland

Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) If Destiny’s Child will ever think of adding a fourth member in their band, they don’t have to look further than former US First Lady Michelle Obama, according to singer Kelly Rowland.

Rowland, one of the members of Destiny’s Child with Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams, told tmz.com that Michelle Obama can dance move like no other.

Rowland saw the moves firsthand at a Philadelphia event, where Michelle Obama danced away with “Empire” star Jussie Smollett.

