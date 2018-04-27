Michelle Pfeiffer may join Jolie in ‘Maleficent 2’

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is in advanced talks to join Disneys sequel of its “Maleficent” hit, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning.

Ed Skrein is also on board to join the cast, with “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” helmer Joachim Ronning set to direct the project, reports variety.com.

If a deal closes, Pfeiffer will play the queen in the movie.

It is not clear where this film will pick up following the first movie, which was based on the fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty”.

The original story centered on an evil fairy who cursed an infant princess to eternal sleep, only to realise the young girl was the only one who could save the kingdom from its dangerous ruler.

“Maleficent” broke several box office records on its way to making $758.5 million worldwide.

Production on the sequel is set to start later this year.

–IANS

