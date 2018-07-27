Michelle Williams commits to mental health awareness

Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Actress Michelle Williams has committed herself to help others in their journey to fight issues pertaining to mental health.

Williams, 37, who had admitted herself to a mental health facility, has thanked her fans and family for their support and has offered encouraging words for anyone struggling with depression, reports pagesix.com.

The “Destiny Child” singer took to Instagram saying: “I had no plans of what I was going through being public but now that it is I have a made an even bigger commitment to the mental health awareness area. So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is.”

Williams also posted a picture showing off her engagement ring.

The “Survivor” singer is engaged to pastor Chad Johnson, who she had mentioned along with her friends and family, for being “awesome” since she decided to get help.

Since checking into the facility, the singer has received support from musicians, including Missy Elliot and Solange Knowles.

–IANS

