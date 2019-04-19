Michelle Williams, husband Phil Elverum split

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Actress Michelle Williams and her husband Phil Elverum, an indie musician, have reportedly separated after less than a year of marriage.

Williams, 38, and Elverum, 40, quietly married and moved in together last summer. The news comes after Williams was seen without a wedding band during her last two public outings.

“Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends,” a source told people.com.

The “Fosse/Verdon” actress first revealed their romance in a cover story for Vanity Fair last July, when she confirmed her marriage to Elverum for the first time. Williams and Elverum got married in a small ceremony in the Adirondacks with a few friends and their daughters present.

Williams is mother to 12-year-old Matilda with the late Heath Ledger; Elverum has a three-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

–IANS

