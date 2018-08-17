Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale’s talk shows axed

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale’s talk shows will end their runs after a short time on Netflix.

The two unscripted entries — “The Break With Michelle Wolf” and “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale” — were both only on the streaming service for a matter of months (the former premiered in May and the latter in February) before executives at the company decided not to bring them back for additional seasons, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Despite plentiful buzz after her controversial turn as this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner host, Wolf’s late-night entry failed to garner the kind of viewership that warrants a second season at the streaming giant.

The same can be said for McHale’s show, which offered a mix of greenscreen commentary and pre-taped sketches.

Though the streamer has pushed aggressively into the late-night space, greenlighting shows from such comics as Hasan Minhaj, David Letterman, Norm Macdonald and Wolf, it has yet to figure out what a successful topical format looks like on its platform.

–IANS

sug/rb/bg