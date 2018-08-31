Mick Jagger joins cast of heist thriller

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has joined actors Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki in director Giuseppe Capotondis thriller “The Burnt Orange Heresy”.

Jagger will portray an English art dealer-collector and patron of Jerome Debney, the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world, reports pagesix.com.

Set in present-day Italy, “The Burnt Orange Heresy” centers on an art world scam that goes terribly wrong. Bang plays an art critic who begins a romance with an American tourist, portrayed by Debicki.

The new lovers travel to the lavish Lake Como estate that’s the home of Jagger’s character, who offers a seductive deal: in exchange for a career-transformative introduction to Debney, he must steal a new masterpiece from the artist’s studio.

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” is adapted by Scott B. Smith from the novel by Charles Willeford.

Jagger previously starred in the 2001 film “The Man From Elysian Fields” and also appeared in the 2008 movie “The Bank Job”.

–IANS

