Micromax launches affordable smartphone ‘YU ACE’

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Micromax Informatics’ sub-brand YU on Thursday launched a new smartphone “YU ACE” for Rs 5,999.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart in an open sale starting September 6, the company said in a statement.

“We are extremely excited to launch a phone that we strongly believe is a game changer in the Sub 6K category,” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics.

The 5.45-inch HD+ device with 18:9 aspect ratio comes equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It houses 4000mAh battery and runs Android Oreo.

The device sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

–IANS

