Micromax launches ‘Bharat 5 Pro’ at Rs 7,999

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Micromax Informatics on Wednesday launched a new smartphone “Bharat 5 Pro” at Rs 7,999.

The device with 5.2-inch HD IPS display sports a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with LED Flash.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that claims to give more than 21 days of backup, a company statement said.

“Our new addition to the successful Bharat range, the ‘Bharat 5 Pro’ will surely offer a complete package to the consumers at a very affordable price,” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics.

The device has 1.3 GHz Quadcore processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. It also comes with “Face Unlock” feature.

–IANS

