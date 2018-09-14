Microsoft adds 2 Mixed Reality business apps to ‘Dynamics 365’

San Francisco, Sep 19 (IANS) Microsoft is expanding its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based “Dynamics 365” apps lineup with two new Mixed Reality (MR) business apps.

The new apps — called — “Dynamics 365 Remote Assist” and “Dynamics 365 Layout” — have been added with the intention of merging MR and business applications together.

“With the release of our new AI and mixed reality applications, we are taking another step to empower every organisation on the planet to achieve more through the accelerant of business applications,” Alysa Taylor, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications and Industry, Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The MR business apps will be part of the October release of “Dynamics 365”.

In 2016, Microsoft introduced “Dynamics 365” as a product line of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) applications to make business apps modern, unified, intelligent and adaptable solutions, integrated with Office 365 and natively built on Microsoft’s Cloud computing service Azure.

By bringing together MR and business applications, the company aims to unify systems and have a holistic view of their business, customers and employees.

“Employees need information in context to apply their knowledge and craft. Not only on a 2-D screen – but information and data in context, at the right place and at the right time and mixed reality is a technology uniquely suited to do exactly that,” Taylor added.

The company has also launched AI-infused apps for sales, customer service and market insights as part of the “Dynamics 365” app line-up.

“The new ‘Dynamics 365 AI’ offering are a new class of AI applications that will deliver out-of-the-box insights by unifying data and infusing it with advanced intelligence to guide decisions and empower organizations to take informed actions,” wrote Taylor.

These insights are easily extensible through the Microsoft’s business analytics service — Power BI, Azure and the Common Data Service, that could enable organizations to address complex scenarios specific to their business.

