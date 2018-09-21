Microsoft Canada HQ to relocate to Toronto

Many Mississauga residents will be surprised to know that the sprawling Microsoft Canada headquarters in Mississauga is moving to an even better and swankier address in Toronto. The tech giant is expected to make that big move in 2020.

According to media reports, the decision has been taken to be in a better position to serve its large and growing customer base as well as attract top talent.

The new headquarters will occupy 132,000 square feet over four floors. This new “state-of-the-art” headquarters is located at the CIBC Square on 81 Bay St. in Toronto. Construction is currently underway.

This move is in line with Microsoft’s expansion plans. The company has committed to increasing staff, modernizing its real estate establish a much stronger presence across the country.

For those employees living in the Peel Region, the move to downtown Toronto will mean a bit of a commute but on the other hand, the more centrally location would make it easier for employees living in the east end and other places like Vaughan to consider working there.

Besides, millennials, especially those in the growing tech field tend to prefer downtown living and are increasingly buying or renting condos in Toronto. So really it makes sense to locate close to where the millennials live and of course, being in the downtown core makes it a lot easier for many of their customers who work in the city. -CINEWS