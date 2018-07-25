Microsoft India launches free online courses on data protection

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Microsoft India on Thursday announced free online courses on Cloud computing, with a focus on data protection regulations, security and compliance.

Launched in association with learning partner myLaw, the two-phased online course will enable students, businesses and legal professionals understand data protection, the basics of European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), security and best practices around Cloud, the company said in a statement.

“It is clear to us that equipping and empowering the right person with the right knowledge and skills is crucial to sustain the digital economy.

“We are excited to partner with myLaw to provide the legal and business fraternities with a platform that will help equip them with knowledge of cloud computing, data protection and key regulations,” said Keshav Dhakad, Director & Assistant General Counsel, Corporate, External & Legal Affairs (CELA), Microsoft India.

The first phase of the audio-visual course named “Cloud Computing: Data Protection Regulation”, covers topics concerning privacy, data protection, transferring data across transnational Cloud computing networks and data security.

The second phase titled “Cloud Computing: Data Protection Compliance,” to be launched in September, will provide the legal fraternity with tools and practical insights required to meet the heightened privacy and security standards set under the GDPR, Indian IT Act (2000) and other regulatory frameworks that are imperative to the modern data economy.

Microsoft India and myLaw co-curated the course work with a run-time of 2-3 hours along with the provision of additional downloadable supplementary content and reference materials for learners.

“As a platform focused on professional learning and skills, we want to provide students and professionals access to high-quality learning on the most industry relevant areas of law and regulation,” said Nikhil Chandra, Founder and CEO of myLaw.

