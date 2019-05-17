Microsoft interns make English learning app

San Francisco, May 24 (IANS) Eight interns from Microsoft’s Garage Intern Team have developed an Android app – Read My World – for people willing to learn the English language.

The app requires and allows users to take a photo to identify an object from a library of over 1,500 vocabulary words, the company wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

Using syllabification and text-to-speech features, the user can hear and see the spelling of the object as a vocabulary word, then add it to a personal dictionary for practice later.

The app would let users see the spelling and hear the phonetic pronunciation of identified vocab words.

Read My World would also give users the option to save photos with corresponding identified word to a personal dictionary for later reference.

In addition, the app comes with three games that would help the users practice saved words.

