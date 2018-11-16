Microsoft turns off ads in Windows 10 email app

San Francisco, Nov 17 (IANS) After introducing personalised advertisements in the Windows 10 default email app, Microsoft has made a U-turn and turned these ads off.

The beta version of the company’s Mail client for Windows 10 was found pushing ads right at the top of the inbox.

“Bad news: Mail for Windows 10 is getting ads for non-office 365 subscribers!,” Aggiornamenti Lumia reported late on Friday.

Microsoft’s frequently asked questions (FAQ) page, which has now been taken down, said: “Consistent with consumer email apps and services like Outlook.com, Gmail and Yahoo Mail, advertising allows us to provide, support, and improve some of our products. We’re always experimenting with new features and experiences.”

“The experiment was never intended to be tested broadly, which doesn’t quite jibe with the existence of a FAQ about a pilot programme taking place in several countries around the world, but either way the ads should be gone,” Frank Shaw, Communications Head, Microsoft was quoted as saying by The Verge.

Users of Windows Insider fast-track builds of Mail and Calendar, particularly version 11605.11029.20059.0, may have seen the ads among their emails, depending on their location.

Those in Brazil, Canada, Australia and India were chosen for this experiment, according to The Register.

–IANS

