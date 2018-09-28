Microsoft’s new Surface products include 1st-ever headphones

New York, Oct 3 (IANS) Refreshing its Surface laptop line-up, Microsoft has announced four new products — Surface Pro 6, Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 2 and first-ever Surface Headphones — along with new innovations in Windows and Office 365.

At an event in New York on Tuesday, Microsoft also announced that the Windows 10 October 2018 update has arrived for its users.

Surface Pro 6 would start from $899 and Surface Laptop 2 would begin from $999. The devices — available for pre-order — would be available in the US from October 16.

Surface Headphones at $349 would be available later in 2018 while Surface Studio 2 would be available, starting at $3,499.

Surface Headphones has 13 levels of ambient noise control. There are two beam-forming microphones on each ear cup — eight microphones in total — helping the user focus on the sounds he or she wants to capture.

“You can easily adjust volume and noise cancellation levels with new, intuitive on-ear dials. While Surface Headphones are optimised for Surface devices, they will pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Surface Pro 6 is equipped with latest eighth generation Intel Quad Core processor.

The device is 67 per cent faster than the fifth generation Surface Pro and has been redesigned to pack in more power but still keeps the portability, versatility and all-day battery.

“The Surface Pro 6 features the ‘PixelSense Touch Display’ which helps create the best work with Office 365 on Windows and features like intelligent inking,” said the company.

Surface Studio 2 is built for creators who need vibrancy, high-graphics performance and fast processing, delivering next-generation Pascal graphics and 50 per cent faster GPU.

The new Surface Studio is 38 per cent brighter, with 22 per cent more contrast.

Surface Laptop 2 is 85 per cent faster than the original Surface Laptop and is powered by the new Quad Core eighth generation Intel processor.

The Surface Laptop 2 offers a premium design, PixelSense Touch Display, and best-in-class keyboard and trackpad, without sacrificing the 14.5 hours of battery life.

