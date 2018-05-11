Mid-air collision averted between IndiGo-Air Deccan planes

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The country’s civil aviation regulator DGCA is said to be investigating a May 2 incident, when two aircraft belonging to IndiGo and Air Deccan flew in close proximity to each other over Bangladesh’s airspace.

According to IndiGo, its flight 6E-892 (CCU-IXA) that flew from Kolkata to Agartala was involved in an RA (resolution advisory) incident with a non-scheduled operator, on May 2, 2018 while descending for landing at Agartala.

“IndiGo aircraft was at the prescribed air level. IndiGo pilot followed SOPs and thereafter reported the matter to Agartala ATC and the company. Matter has been reported to the regulator and is being investigated,” the airline said in a statement.

