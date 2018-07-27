Mid-day meal: 38 children fell sick this year, says Minister

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Minister of state for HRD Upendra Kushwaha told Parliament on Monday that 38 children from across the country’s schools fell sick this year after eating their mid-day meal.

“The Government has issued guidelines on quality, safety and hygiene in school-level kitchens to all the states and Union Territories (UTs),” Kushwaha informed Lok Sabha in a written reply.

To ensure food quality, the minister said, instructions have been issued to procure ‘Agmark quality and branded items’ for cooking the meal and also for tasting of the prepared meal by teachers and a member of a school management committee.

In another written reply last Thursday, Kushwaha had informed Rajya sabha of as many as 887 children falling sick after consuming midday meals across the country in the last three years with 30 complaints being registered against the poor quality of such meals.

“A total 30 complaints from 15 states and UTs, including Delhi, regarding poor quality of meals were reported in the last three years.

A total of 887 children were reported ill after having midday meals in the same period,” Kushwaha had said.

According to the details provided by the minister, the Centre spent over Rs 9,000 crore on the mid-day meal scheme during 2017-18.

— IANS

