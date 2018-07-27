Mid-segment Samsung Galaxy On8 now in India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Expanding its online-exclusive portfolio, Samsung India on Wednesday launched Galaxy On8 smartphone for Rs 16,990.

The device will be available on Flipkart and on Samsung Online Shop, starting August 6.

Galaxy On8 packs 6-inch Super AMOLED “Infinity Display” and 16MP+5MP dual camera.

“Galaxy On8 sports Samsung’s signature ‘Infinity Display’ and is a device with state-of-the-art hardware and software features. We have emphasised more on the camera, which is one of the most used features by millennials today,” Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The device comes with “background blur shape”, “portrait dolly” and “portrait backdrop” features.

The device sports 18.5:9 screen providing nearly 15 per cent more display area without increasing the overall size of the handset, the company said.

It also comes with Samsung’s “Make for India” feature — “Chat Over Video”, which allows an uninterrupted video viewing experience while chatting.

Galaxy On8 sports a polycarbonate unibody and a 16MP front camera.

The device comes with Android Oreo 8.0 operating system (OS), Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and 3,500 mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 256 GB.

