Midfielder Godoy missing from Panama practice

Saransk (Russia), June 15 (IANS) Panama’s football squad completed its seventh day of training on Friday without midfielder Anibal Godoy, who arrived at the training field of the Saransk Olympic Center with regular shoes instead of his football cleats and remained on the bench while his teammates began practice.

The MLS San Jose Earthquakes player Godoy’s possible ailment would imply a setback for coach Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez, reported Efe.

Any absent player is a major inconvenience for the team, as their World Cup debut match against Belgium is set to take place on Monday.

Godoy remained on the bench all day while his teammates completed two training sessions, which were, for the most part, closed to reporters.

Bolillo sought to ease the players’ stress and anxiety ahead of their debut match, which also represents Panama’s first ever World Cup match.

Panama will carry out another practice session on Saturday morning before traveling in the afternoon to Sochi, where their match against Belgium will take place.

–IANS

