Midfielder Manu Garcia renews with Alaves for 2 seasons

Vitoria (Spain), May 10 (IANS) Deportivo Alaves captain and central midfielder Manu Garcia renewed his contract with the Spanish football club for two more seasons.

Speaking at a press conference after signing the new contract on Wednesday, the 32-year-old thanked his family members and teammates and staff, adding that this was one of the happiest days of his life, reports Efe.

Manu has played for his hometown club for six consecutive years and will now remain in the lineup for two more years with the option to add a third.

Deportivo Alaves president Alfonso Troconiz stressed that Garcia’s renewal is great news for the team, which moved up to Spain’s top division last season.

