Mike Pompeo likely to visit India

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is likely to visit India in the third week of June to lay the ground for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Tuesday that Pompeo was looking forward to have a “robust discussion” with his Indian counterpart on a wide range of issues.

The US official may visit New Delhi on his way to Osaka to attend the G-20 summit on June 28-29.

Pompeo is expected to sort out several important issues with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj including the logjam over a trade package, Washington’s sanction threats over Russian military hardware and its demand that India end oil imports from Iran and Venezuela.

The US and Indian officials will also set the course for the India-US 2+2 talks of Foreign and Defence Ministers expected later.

Ortagus called India a “great ally” and “partner” of the US and said the Trump administration will work closely with Modi in his second term on a range of issues.

Trump had earlier said that he sees “great things” for India-US relations after Modi led his ruling coalition to a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections.

“We, of course, will work closely with Modi, as we have many times,” Ortagus told reporters in response to a question. “India is a great ally and partner of the United States.”

–IANS

soni/mr

