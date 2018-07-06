Milan sign midfielder Halilovic for 3 seasons

Rome, July 8 (IANS) Serie A giants AC Milan announced on Sunday the signing of Hamburger SV midfielder Alen Halilovic for the next three seasons.

Born in Dubrovnik in 1996, Halilovic joins the Italian football club following the expiration of his contract with the German side, and had been on loan to Las Palmas for a season, appearing in 20 games with the La Liga club and scoring two goals, reports EFE news agency.

“Alan has great potential, he arrives in Serie A fully motivated, ready for that boost following his spell in La Liga,” Milan said on their official website.

Milan added that the left-footed midfielder, who played in the 2015/2016 season at Sporting Gijon on loan from Barcelona, is “a creative and technical player with playmaking ability in the tight space.”

