Milan’s Romagnoli to be sidelined due to calf injury

Rome, Nov 18 (IANS) Milan’s centre-back, Italian international Alessio Romagnoli, is to be sidelined due to a calf injury, according to an official statement from the Italian Serie A club.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury to his left calf during a training session with the national team, reports Efe.

“This morning, Alessio Romagnoli underwent the medical examinations with the Club’s medical staff that revealed a lesion of the myotendinous junction of the medial segment of the left calf,” Milan said in a statement.

“The red and black defender will undergo further clinical-instrumental controls within 10 days,” it added.

Romagnoli is set to miss the upcoming league clash against Lazio in Rome on Nov. 25 as well as the UEFA Champions League tie against Luxembourgish side Dudelange four days later.

Milan was currently in fifth place in the Serie A — one point behind Lazio — fresh on the back of a 2-0 home defeat against Juventus.

–IANS

