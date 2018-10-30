Milap Zaveri’s next directorial titled ‘Marjaavaan’

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Zaveri’s next directorial venture titled “Marjaavan” is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

The film will be starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with “Student Of The Year 2”.

The official Twitter account of production house Emmay Entertainment on Wednesday morning tweeted: “Action bhi hoga, drama bhi hoga aur pyaar bhi hoga (There will be action, drama and love). We are thrilled to announce ‘Marjaavaan’ written and directed by Milap Zaveri, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria!”

The film reunites Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years after “Ek Villain”, which was written by the filmmaker.

Zaveri tweeted: From the team of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ comes my next ‘Marjaavaan’ releasing on October 2, 2019!”

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

