Shimla, Feb 4 (IANS) An earthquake of ‘light’ intensity hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday, triggering panic among the people. No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

“Tremors of earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale were felt for some seconds at 12.35 p.m.,” said Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh.

He said the epicentre of the quake was Chamba district, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

–IANS

vg/vd