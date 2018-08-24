Mild earthquake in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (IANS) A mild earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was felt in several parts of Odisha on Tuesday evening.

The Bhubaneswar regional Met centre said the epicentre of the tremor was at Hugli in West Bengal.

The earthquake was felt in Balasore, Baripada, Anandpur in Keonhjar and few other places in north Odisha at 6.33 p.m.

H.R. Biswas, Director of the Met centre, said the depth of the earthquake was 10 km while it may have been felt across a 150-200 km radius of the epicentre.

