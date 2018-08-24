Mild quake shakes Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale has struck the city of Los Angeles, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There have been no reports of injuries or damage, police said.

The quake with its epicentre near La Verne occurred at 7.33 p.m. on Tuesday at a depth of 3.7 miles as parts of Southern California were rattled, Xinhua news agency reported. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.

The main quake was widely felt, either as a sharp jolt near the epicentre or a rolling motion farther away. It shook buildings for several seconds in downtown Los Angeles.

