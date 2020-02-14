Mild tremors in Assam, Meghalaya, areas bordering B’Desh

Guwahati/Shillong, Feb 21 (IANS) Mild earthquakes with a magnitude 2.9 to 3.3 hit some parts of Assam, Meghalaya and bordering Bangladesh on Friday. There was no report of any damage or casualty, official said.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the first quake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Cherrapunjee in southern Meghalaya and areas nearby Bangladesh border at 8.32 a.m. on Friday morning.

He said that another tremor with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Meghalaya capital Shillong and Dima Hasao district (earlier called North Cachar Hills district) in southern Assam at 2.05 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The two tremors, which lasted a few seconds, were measured at 10 to 15 km depths of the earth.

Last week, two separate shakes with 5.0 and 3.6-magnitudes struck western Assam and north Bengal (West Bengal) and Manipur and areas bordering Myanmar respectively.

Seismologists consider India’s mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

The northeast has seen some of the biggest quakes in history.

In 1897, a Shillong-epicentred quake measured 8.2 on the Richter scale, while in 1950, an earthquake in Assam measuring 8.7 on the Richter Scale forced the Brahmaputra river to change its course.

–IANS

sc/rt