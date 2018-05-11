Mild winds, thunderstorm likely in next 48 hours

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) A day after Delhi saw a severe dust storm and winds at 107 kmph killing two people here, the national capital on Monday saw a calm day, though the Met office predicting storm and winds of less severity for 48 hours starting Tuesday.

The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 36.7 degree Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees, two notches below the season’s average.

According to weather analysts, due to about four degrees’ drop in maximum temperature over the past 24 hours and the weakening of cyclonic formation, the wind and thunderstorm over Delhi and adjoining areas would be less intense.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted 50 to 60 kmph winds in isolated pockets of Delhi over the next two days.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” an IMD official said.

On Tuesday, according to the IMD, Delhi will see generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle.

“There are mild chances of rains, winds and duststorms… The temperature will start rising towards Wednesday and is likely to reach 40 degrees within two-three days,” Mahesh Palwat, Director, private weather analyst Skymet said.

On Monday, the humidity oscillated between 43 and 54 per cent. Delhi has recorded a 4.2mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 40.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius.

