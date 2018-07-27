‘Milegi milegi’ showcases concept of ‘Stree’: Director

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) “Stree” director Amar Kaushik says promotional song “Milegi milegi” showcases the concept of the film.

“The idea of ‘Milegi’ is to give the audience a peek into what ‘Stree’ is all about. Even though it is a promotional song, it encapsulates the essence of the movie and showcases the concept of the film,” Kaushik said in a statement to IANS.

“Stree”, a horror comedy, stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

The song is sung by Mika Singh and composed by Sachin-Jigar. It is picturised on the entire cast of the film.

The director said: “We really enjoyed shooting for the song as it’s a peppy number filled with a lot of ‘masti’ (fun) that got the entire cast grooving to the upbeat tempo. We are sure that the audiences will enjoy watching the song as well as break into a dance whenever the song plays.”

The song will be out on Thursday.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios, “Stree” will release on August 31.

