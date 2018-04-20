Miley Cyrus shares rare video with Hemsworth

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has shared a rare video of herself with her partner and actor Liam Hemsworth on social media.

She shared a video of them both in a car, which showed Hemsworth listening to rap music as he drove them to their destination, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Cyrus captioned the image: “I f***ing hate it when he does this s**t.”

In the clip, she was sporting a top which had the word ‘Sunday’ emblazoned across the front as she sat in the passenger seat.

With his music blaring out, she filmed herself dancing and bopping her head to the music.

Then all of a sudden, he made Cyrus jump as he suddenly screamed at her, causing to drop her phone in panic.

–IANS

nn/