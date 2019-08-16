Miley, Kaitlynn send Brody Jenner a cannabis birthday hamper

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Pop singer Miley Cyrus’s friend Kaitlynn Carter sent her estranged husband Brody Jenner a weed bouquet for his birthday, along with a cannabis gift set.

She signed the gift card from herself and Cyrus, reports mirror.co.uk.

The hemp-based present was very well received by Brody , who took to Instagram to share videos of the presents and thank Cyrus and Carter for getting a gift from his “favourite company of all time.”

Brody was celebrating his 36th birthday, the first since splitting from Carter and her subsequent kiss with Cyrus while on a sunshine break in Italy.

Tagging both on his Instagram video, Brody shared with 3.2 million followers the cannabis-based gift from Lowell Farms, which operates an organic cannabis farm in California, where weed has been legalised.

Brody said: “Miley and Kaitlynn you guys really stepped it up with this one. You guys know my favourite company of all time.”

The gift was delivered with a handwritten note from Carter, which read: “Brody, Weed like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you!”

Continuing on the video, Brody said: “We got the birthday card attached to the weed bouquet.”

