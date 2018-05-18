Milind Soman enjoys Hawaiian vacation with wife

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman says he will cherish all the moments spent with wife Ankita Konwar in Hawaii.

Milind got married to Ankita in April this year.

“Hawaii with its pristine beaches and mesmerising beauty has always been on the top of our bucket list,” Milind said in a statement to IANS.

“Staying at our Airbnb home right by the beach, we spent our time exploring the cultural uniqueness and vibrancy of Hawaii while living like a local. Whether it was our early morning runs along the beach, hiking across a dormant volcano, or indulging in some amazing traditional Hawaiian food – this indeed was a memorable trip that we will cherish forever,” he added.

Milind is also updating his fans and followers on Instagram about his holiday, by sharing his experiences.

“Rediscovering my love for walking with a six hour hike up the side of a volcano, extinct of course #HappyinHawaii #KeepMoving,” read one of his posts.

