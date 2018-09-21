Milind Soman reason behind Rohit Roy’s addiction (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy says supermodel-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is the reason behind his addiction to riding.

“For all of you who are wondering how I got addicted to riding, a lot of inspiration came from Milind Soman,” Rohit tweeted on Saturday.

“I realised I don’t need to be just one thing or another… I can be everything I aspire to be,” he added.

-*-

Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood story

Actor Vicky Kaushal says he is grateful to all the people who helped him make his Bollywood dream come true.

“Once upon a time, I would say ‘Sir, am I fit for the audition?’ even in my sleep. Grateful to all the lovely people who have made this journey possible for me,” Vicky tweeted on Saturday.

He also posted a photograph of himself which seems to be from the time when he started his Bollywood journey. It shows Vicky standing with a board with his details written over it.

Vicky did small roles in films like “Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana” and “Bombay Velvet”. But it was only “Masaan” that brought him into the limelight. He went on to do films like “Zubaan”, “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Sanju” and “Manmarziyaan”.

-*-

Radhika Apte doesn’t fret over leaked clips

Actress Radhika Apte doesn’t take stress over her leaked clips, and says that gives her a chance to do anything.

The star spoke about the leaked clips that had gone viral when she appeared on talk show “Feet Up with the Stars” presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement.

“I first heard about it from my mum, somebody had sent it to her” Radhika said.

The second time she heard about it from her driver.

“Now, there is nothing to hide, I can do anything and people won’t be able to make news out of it,” she added.

–IANS

sug/nn/bg