Srinagar, July 23 (IANS) An armed militant was arrested by the security forces on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district during a cordon and search operation.

Police identified the militant as Waqar Malik, who was carrying an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

The joint search operation was launched by the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and state police personnel in Humpora village.

