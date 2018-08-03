Militant arrested with grenades in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 6 (IANS) A militant was arrested here with eight hand grenades intended to be used during Independence Day here and in the national capital, police said on Monday.

Irfan Hassan Wani, a militant from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was arrested on Sunday near Convent Crossing in the city’s Gandhi Nagar area.

“Wani was arrested before he could dump the grenades at a hideout in the city. Upon interrogation, the militant revealed that the grenades were to be used during Independence Day in Jammu and Delhi,” the police said.

Cash money worth Rs 60,000 was also recovered.

–IANS

sq/ksk/in